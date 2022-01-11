MCL offers 2.25 mn tonne coal to power consumers via road-cum-rail mode

State-owned CIL arm Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd on Tuesday said it has offered 22.5 lakh tonnes of coal to power consumers via the road-cum-rail mode as the stock of fossil fuel rises above 12.5 million tonnes at the mines with a gradual increase in output in the last quarter of FY22.

is looking for opportunities to maximise despatch as the company's coal stock is slated to increase further with an increase in production from its mines in Odisha, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) said in a statement.

The offer of 22.5 lakh tonne coal through the road-cum-rail (RCR) mode to consumers was made after this new initiative. A coal allocation of 18 lakh tonnes to state/ central power generation in November and December last year successfully helped liquidate stocks.

Till date, more than 8.5 lakh tonnes of coal, equivalent to about 225 rakes, has already been lifted by the state and central power gencos to build up stocks at their power plants.

They are lifting coal from various mines of and transporting the same to their plants through nearby goods-shed sidings, like Nirgundi, Rajathgarh, Hindol Road, and Laikera Siding.

MCL had 12.2 million tonnes of coal stock at its mines as on January 1. The same is increasing with the gradual increase in coal production.

The leading subsidiary of Coal India, which alone contributes more than one-fourth to the total coal production, has produced 123 million tonnes as on date, with a growth of 15 per cent over the last financial year.

Similarly, record overburden removal of 156 million cubic meters to date, at the growth of about 20 per cent over FY21, has ensured the availability of sufficient coal to further accelerate coal production to achieve the highest-ever coal production in FY22.

The company is aggressively implementing first-mile connectivity projects with a capital outlay of Rs 3,600 crore by 2024 for the rapid movement of coal to the consumers.

MCL has a coal production target of 163 million tonnes for the ongoing financial year.

