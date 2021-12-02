Everything you need to know about plant-based meat

At least 50 billion chickens are killed for food across the world, every year. The number of larger livestock that are taken to slaughter houses is equally astonishing. And it is almost impossible to count the creatures which are pulled out of seas and rivers. It all has an environmental cost. According to an estimate by the UN, and dairy account for 14.5% of all man made greenhouse gas emissions. This is greater than the emissions of the entire transport sector.

Middle income countries, led by China and India, are the biggest consumers of But its demand in Europe and in some North American countries has now stabilized.

And it has declined in some parts also.

Plant-based is still at an early stage of adoption in India, but an increasing number of people are willing to try such smart proteins as they adopt more climate-conscious habits or pursue a lifestyle more in line with what they consider to be ethical. Now, before we delve into the business side of things, let us understand what plant-based meats are made of?

Local markets in India are now flooded with eateries selling soya chaap masala. Have you tried one? They are spicy and taste close to kababs. So the term plant-based meat refers to foods that mimic meat products, especially meat-like texture, but are made from plants. Some of these products are suitable for vegans, while others may contain non-vegan ingredients like egg and milk.

And how is this industry fairing in India? According to Research and Markets, India’s meat substitutes market is expected to reach $47.57 million by 2026, with an average annual growth rate of 7.5 per cent during 2021-2026.

Clearly, the industry is still in its nascent stage in India. But with a rise in awareness, it has a bright future ahead. It has a strong case to present, imagine a juicy burger that involves no cruelty to animals and saves us from climate change at the same time.