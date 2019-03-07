From 2021, we will roll out a new model every year, says Citroen CEO

Linda Jackson, CEO of Citroen, says the disruptive approach to the markets the company enters in will hold it in good stead in a competitive environment like India. Citroen’s models in India, reportedly, an SUV to begin with, will go on sale by the end of 2021. In a telephonic interview from Geneva, Jackson tells Shally Seth Mohile about the company’s game plan.

Edited excerpts. You are entering a competitive market, which is dominated by just three to four companies. What will be your key focus areas? Besides being compliant with the carbon emission norms, we need ...