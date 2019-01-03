From Akshay-Twinkle to Saif-Kareena, brands pitch for the power of two

In an advertisement for basmati rice, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna serve up marriage lessons for a young couple over a meal; in another ad, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma promote ethnic apparel while hinting at what constitutes equality in a marriage and Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor plump for homestay holidays amidst marital bliss.

As celebrity couples live their lives out on social media, riding up the popularity charts together, a diverse set of brands such as Fortune (basmati rice), AirBnB (homestay holidays) are joining the likes of apparel, jewellery and real estate labels ...