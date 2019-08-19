From Home Centre to HomeTown, rivals gear up as IKEA steps into Mumbai

Entry of the world’s largest furniture retailer, IKEA, into Mumbai, its second city after Hyderabad, may force organised players such as HomeTown (from Future Group), Homestop (from Shoppers Stop) and Home Centre (Landmark group) to revamp their offerings.

On Monday, IKEA launched its online store in the financial capital, ahead of the roll-out of its large-format physical outlet on the outskirts of the city for which it had begun hiring people earlier this year. The online store will offer almost 1,000 products below Rs 200, with deliveries arranged to most locations in Mumbai ...