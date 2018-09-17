JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Headache over for now: SC lifts ban on sale of painkiller Saridon
Business Standard

From Mankind to Alkem, top five pharma firms hit by the ban on FDCs

These drugs were found to be irrational and without therapeutic justification

Business Standard 

MNCs raise concerns around the definition of inventions, provisions for compulsory licensing
Representative image

The health ministry last week banned 328 fixed dose combination drugs (FDCs) following recommendations of the drug technical advisory board. These drugs were found to be irrational and without therapeutic justification. Also, manufacture and sale of six other FDCs has been regulated. Fifteen FDCs have been exempted from the ban in accordance with the order of the SC.

chart

Here’s the lowdown on its impact on pharma firms:

Annual domestic pharmaceutical market size: Rs 1.24 trillion

Market size of 328 banned FDCs: Rs 10.40 billion which is 0.8% of the total
First Published: Mon, September 17 2018. 23:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements