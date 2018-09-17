From Mankind to Alkem, top five pharma firms hit by the ban on FDCs

The last week banned 328 drugs (FDCs) following recommendations of the drug technical advisory board. These drugs were found to be irrational and without therapeutic justification. Also, manufacture and sale of six other FDCs has been regulated. Fifteen FDCs have been exempted from the ban in accordance with the order of the SC.





Annual domestic pharmaceutical market size: Rs 1.24 trillion

Market size of 328 banned FDCs: Rs 10.40 billion which is 0.8% of the total

