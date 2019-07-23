From NSDC to Kerala Tourism, TikTok is moulding a new image with tie-ups

For the 200 million-plus users of the controversial social media platform TikTok, it is an unusual hashtag to find on their screens.

Not the usual dares and challenges that have hauled the Chinese social media app into court and police stations across the country, #Skills4All is an initiative aimed at familiarising TikTok’s young users with the National Skill Development Corporation or NSDC’s initiatives to get the youth ready for employment. Eager to get the word across to the young, especially in tier-2 and 3 towns where the programmes are expected to create the biggest ...