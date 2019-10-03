Fuel prices are expected to come down in the coming cycle: HPCL Chairman

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Chairman and Managing Director M K Surana talks to Shine Jacob on the global scenario and the home market. Edited excerpts: There were concerns after the attack on Saudi Aramco, on pricing and supply. What is the status? The way it is right now, I’d say it has been managed well.

Crude (oil) prices have also come down to $58 a barrel. Initially, there was a perception in the market that this was going to be a crisis. But, the way Saudi (Arabia) dealt with customers as a country and as government is a good thing. Our government also acted ...