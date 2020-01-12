Full service Vistara decides to junk premium class on low income routes

In a significant change of strategy, Vistara has decided to drop business class and premium economy seating from some of its aircraft. The airline, a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, has a three class cabin and since inception has tried to differentiate itself as a premium brand in the Indian market dominated by low cost airlines (LCC) where intense competition narrows the room to increase fares.

The airline’s change in strategy underlines the necessity of a hybrid product for full service airlines in the Indian market despite risking operational complexities and confusing customers.

Both Air India and now defunct Jet Airways had earlier tried the strategy. Jet later rolled it back.

“The Indian market has a situation in which full service airlines having a 50 percent higher cost structure than LCCs, competes by matching fares rather than reducing costs. But their cabin occupancy always remains lower than LCC. This is due to the impact of lower loads in business class and the differential is significant,” says a report by aviation consultancy firm CAPA.

Sources aware of the airline's fleet planning said that of the 50 narrow-body A320 and A321 aircraft it has ordered, it has asked Airbus to send around 10 of those in all-economy configurations. The aircraft will have 180 seats against 164 seats in a three class cabin.

Vistara will operate these aircraft between Tier B and Tier C cities where there is less demand of premium class seating, said people aware of the airline's plan. However, the airline as of now will continue to serve on-board meal in all aircraft.

Currently, there is one such aircraft in Vistara's fleet in an all-economy configuration. The airline had acquired the aircraft from grounded Icelandic carrier Wow Air in the aftermath of Jet Airways shutdown to take advantage of the vacuum in capacity.

A Vistara spokesperson confirmed the plan but clarified that passengers in those aircraft will be served on-board meals. “The all economy aircraft tends to be deployed on routes with weaker demand for front cabins or on seasonal leisure routes. We may have a few such aircraft in the future to serve these routes.” the spokesperson said. “However, aircraft configuration is not to be confused with business model. Service delivered across our fleet will be full-service, regardless of the configuration," she added.

Experts studying Vistara’s strategy said that India’s Route Dispersal Guidelines (RDG) which makes it mandatory for airlines to operate in loss making regional routes is a big reason why the airline has been forced to go for a hybrid strategy.

RDG divides domestic routes into three categories. Category-I represents the 20 most profitable routes among metros. Category-II includes the north-eastern region, Jammu and Kashmir, and Lakshadweep. Category-III represents metro to non-metro cities such as Coimbatore, Kochi, Varanasi. Airlines have to deploy on Category-II routes at least 10 per cent of their capacity deployed on Category-I routes. Likewise, they have to deploy on Category-III routes at least 35 per cent of their capacity deployed on Category-I routes.

With ever increasing cost of operations, airlines like Vistara find it taxing to fly the remote routes where the business and premium economy cabins have little demand. The airline in the past has failed multiple times to comply with the norms calling for regulatory action against it by rival airlines.

“RDG mandates to deploy a certain capacity on these routes. With an all economy on such routes, the airline will be able to satisfy the norms more easily as seats will increase. With the same distance flown, it will be able to fly more capacity. Also it is less pinching to fill up economy seats by dropping fares in economy class rather than business,” said Ameya Joshi, founder of aviation blog Network Thoughts.

However, airline executives warn that the move of operating a hybrid fleet may throw operational challenges for the airline and often risk customer dissatisfaction. “What happens when a business class aircraft is grounded and the airline is forced to operate an all economy aircraft on a route which had business class booking? It will lead risk complaints from customers who will be downgraded. Changes to the product will not be easy and will need to be supported by significant investment in IT, branding and repositioning,” said an executive of low cost airline SpiceJet which faced difficulties operating business class.

But Joshi says the Indian market is varied enough for airlines to operate different products. “India is a large and varied market that airlines, as they grow in size will have to adjust fleet to needs of those particular markets,” he said.