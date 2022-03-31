Fully cooperating with ongoing CCI investigation, says Apollo Tyres

-
Apollo Tyres on Thursday said it is cooperating with the investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), asserting that it has acted in compliance with competition laws.
CCI officials visited the offices of Apollo Tyre on Wednesday.
Another tyre maker Ceat Ltd had also confirmed a visit by the officials of the anti-trust regulator for a 'routine enquiry' but denied any wrongdoing in the conduct of its business.
"We are fully cooperating with the anti-trust regulator's investigation and have provided all the details required," a spokesperson of Apollo Tyres said in a statement.
The spokesperson further said, "We are of the firm view that we have acted and will continue to act in compliance with the competition laws."
The spokesperson reiterated that the company "follows the highest level of governance practices and operates within the letter and by spirit of the law.
On Wednesday, a Ceat Ltd spokesperson in a statement said he CCI officials visited the company's office for a "routine enquiry". "As a responsible corporate we are cooperating with the authorities in the investigation," the spokesperson had said in a statement.
The spokesperson further said, "We categorically deny any wrongdoing in our conduct of business.
