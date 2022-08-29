Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

-
An entity on Monday offloaded 5.88 lakh shares of diagnostic chain Thyrocare Technologies Ltd for Rs 36 crore through an open market transaction.
Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc sold 3,20,000 shares on BSE and 2,68,707 shares on NSE, amounting to a 1.1 per cent stake in the company, as per the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange and BSE.
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 615.14 apiece on BSE and Rs 614.79 on NSE, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 36.20 crore.
However, buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained.
As of June quarter, Fundsmith held 1.15 per cent stake in the company, shareholding pattern showed with the exchange.
Shares of Thyrocare Technologies closed 2.97 per cent lower at Rs 610 apiece on BSE and slipped 2.65 per cent on NSE.
First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 23:08 IST