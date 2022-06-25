Future Enterprises defaults on Rs 4.10 crore interest payment for NCDs

-
Debt-ridden Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) has defaulted on interest payment of Rs 4.10 crore for its non-convertible debentures.
The due date for payment was June 24, 2022, FEL said in a regulatory filing.
"The Company is unable to service its obligations in respect of the interest on Non-Convertible Debentures was due on June 24, 2022," it said.
This is the fourth default in June by the Kishore Biyani-led Future group firm.
Earlier this week, FEL defaulted twice on interest payments of Rs 85.71 lakh and Rs 6.07 crore for its non-convertible debentures. FEL had made another default on the payment of interest of Rs 1.41 crore, earlier this month.
The latest default is on the interest of securities issued for a sum of Rs 40 crore.
FEL has defaulted on interest payment for the period between June 24, 2021, to June 23, 2022, it said.
The debentures are secured and have a coupon rate of 10.25 per cent per annum.
In April, FEL had informed the exchanges about a default of Rs 2,835.65 crore towards its consortium of banks. Its due date was March 31, 2022.
FEL was a part of the 19 group companies operating in retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing segments, which were supposed to be transferred to Reliance Retail as part of a Rs 24,713 crore deal announced in August 2020.
The deal was called off by the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd in April.
