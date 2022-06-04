Vedanta to raise up to Rs 4,089 cr via non-convertible debentures

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Housing Fin to raise Rs 3,000 crore via non-convertible debentures
Fabric-maker Raymond to raise Rs 100 cr through non-convertible debentures
Religare Finvest defaults on an interest payment to NCD holders
Vedanta's panel of directors to consider raising up to Rs 4,100 cr via NCDs
Welspun India to raise Rs 500 crore via non-convertible debentures
-
Vedanta Ltd on Saturday said a committee of directors has approved raising up to Rs 4,089 crore via debentures on a private placement basis.
"An authorised committee of directors at its meeting held today i.e. June 4, 2022, considered and approved offering for subscription... up to 40,890 nos secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating up to Rs 4,089 crore," the company said in a filing to BSE.
Vedanta is a globally diversified natural resources company with interests in zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, steel, copper, aluminium, power, oil and gas.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU