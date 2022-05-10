Future Group hasn't made disclosures to stock exchanges, says Amazon

-
Future Group has not made the necessary disclosures to stock exchanges about Reliance Industries taking over its retail stores, Amazon said in the Delhi High Court on Monday.
While arguing in the case, Amazon asked why Future did not inform the Supreme Court about the termination notice it received for its stores.
Amazon’s counsel also said Future had assured the Supreme Court that its stores will move only after the scheme has been sanctioned.
The matter will come up for hearing on May 11.
