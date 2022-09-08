Future Lifestyle Fashions gets three-month extension for holding AGM

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL) on Thursday said it has received a three-month extension from the for holding its Annual General Meeting.

The Future group firm has received a letter from the Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Thursday, granting an extension for a period of three months for holding the AGM till December 31, 2022, the company said in a statement.

"Accordingly, the aforesaid Annual General Meeting of the Company would be held within the extended timeline," it said.

FLFL has in-house retail chains Central and Brand Factory, Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) and other Multi-Brand Outlets (MBOs of nearly a dozen apparel labels, including - Lee Copper, Champion, aLL, Indigo Nation, Giovani, John Miller, Scullers, Converse and Urbana in its portfolio.

FLFL was part of 19 group operating in retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing segments, which were supposed to be transferred by Kishore Biyani-led Future Group to Reliance Retail as part of a Rs 24,713 crore deal announced in August 2020.

The deal was called off by the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd in April after it failed to get the support from lenders' of the respective companies.

