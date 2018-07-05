Future Lifestyle to buy 29.9% stake in Koovs for an undisclosed amount

-
ALSO READ
Deals with Premjis, Amazon to help Biyani grow business, unlock value
Walmart-Flipkart deal: We are open to a strategic alliance, says Biyani
Flipkart-Walmart deal: Near-term pressures to rise for listed retail firms
$16-billion deal: Walmart effect on Flipkart from second quarter of 2019
Walmart-Flipkart $16 bn deal: All your important questions answered here
-
Kishore Biyani-led Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited has agreed to pick a 29.9 per cent stake in fashion e-tailer Koovs for an undisclosed amount. This comes after Walmart announced a deal to buy a significant stake in e-tailer Flipkart and Biyani questioning e-commerce business models.
Koovs will issue 57,876,600 new ordinary shares to Future Lifestyle at a price of 10 pence per share, representing 24.8 per cent of its enlarged issued share capital, for £5,787,660 (Rs 525 million, $7.6 million). Two representatives from Future Lifestyle will join Koovs’ board of directors
in due course.
ALSO READ: Future Supply Chain, Hindustan Aeronautics hit lowest level since listing
In addition, Koovs also announced on Wednesday the formal opening of a bookbuild to raise up to
£10 million of equity at a price of 15 pence per share.
Future Lifestyle has agreed to make additional investments to take its ownership up to 29.9 per cent within six months of the equity raise. Koovs has also allotted the first tranche of £4.2 million of new ordinary shares to HT Media after an announcement on June 18.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU