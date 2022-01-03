Future Retail asks court to declare arbitration with Amazon illegal

-
ALSO READ
Jeff Bezos says 'heartbroken' over tornado deaths at Amazon warehouse
Future Retail moves SC to stay HC order, says if not liquidation inevitable
Centuries from now, people will be born in space: Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos retired to file lawsuits against SpaceX, says Elon Musk
Jeff Bezos, world's richest man, set for inaugural space voyage
-
India's Future Retail has asked a New Delhi court to declare ongoing arbitration proceedings with Amazon.com illegal, saying the country's antitrust agency had suspended a 2019 deal, which Amazon used to assert its rights over Future.
Amazon successfully used the terms of its toehold $200 million investment in debt-laden Future to block the Indian retailer's attempt to sell retail assets to a rival, alleging breach of certain contracts.
But the Indian antitrust body, the Competition Commission of India, in December suspended the 2019 deal saying Amazon suppressed information while seeking approvals.
The long-running dispute is being heard by a Singapore arbitration panel, but both sides have been fighting parallel cases in Indian courts to enforce or overrule certain decisions taken by the arbitrator.
In the latest Future Retail filing in New Delhi, the company argues that since the 2019 deal no longer has antitrust approval, it has "no legal existence" in India and Amazon can no longer assert any of its rights.
The "continuation of the entire arbitration proceedings is a perpetuation of illegality," Future said in its filing dated Dec. 31.
The case will likely be heard by judges this week.
Future and Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.
The filing also showed that Future's appeal to the Delhi High Court comes after the Singapore arbitration panel did not agree to its immediate demands to terminate the proceedings, saying arguments would continue this month.
Amazon has long argued that Future violated the terms of its 2019 deal in deciding to sell retail assets to Reliance, and the U.S. company's position has so far been backed by the Singapore arbitrator and Indian courts. Future denies any wrongdoing.
But people familiar with the case say the antitrust suspension could make it easier for Future to push through its attempts to sell retail assets to Reliance and weaken Amazon's legal position.
The dispute over Future Retail, which has more than 1,500 supermarket and other outlets, is the most hostile flashpoint between Jeff Bezos' Amazon and Reliance, run by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, as they try to gain the upper hand in winning retail consumers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU