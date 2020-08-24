JUST IN
Future Retail averts default, pays Rs 100 crore interest on bonds

Funds raised from banks, sale of its business to RIL would have been delayed had Future not paid by the end of 30-day grace period ending today

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Future Retail
Funds for paying interest to the foreign bondholders were raised from banks which are negotiating a sale of Future’s business to Reliance Industries

Future Retail has managed to avert a default by paying Rs 100 crore of interest on its foreign bonds on Monday. The interest was paid on the last date of the 30-day grace period granted by the bondholders of the $500 million senior secured notes.

Future Retail stock was trading 8 per cent down at Rs 113 a share on Monday. The funds for paying interest to the foreign bondholders were raised from banks which are negotiating a sale of Future’s business to Reliance Industries.

A Future official confirmed that the bondholders were paid their dues today.

The company has defaulted on July 22 and Future had said it will be able to make the coupon payment within the grace period by improving operating cash flow through bank funding; or arranging for alternate sources of funding, including the sale of certain assets.

As per sources, the group is in final stages of a sale deal. As per the deal plan which is in the works, three Future group companies of the Future group, Future Lifestyle, Future Supply Chain Solutions and Future Retail will be merged into Future Enterprises Ltd. Once the merger process is over, Reliance will invest in the merged entity – taking 50 per cent stake in the company.

It was very important for Future to avert the default so that it can go ahead with the sale transaction with RIL. Any complications due to the default would have delayed the deal with RIL, a source said.
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 15:48 IST

