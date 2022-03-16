Future Retail to take steps needed to get back stores from Reliance Group

(FRL) and its board of directors are committed to taking all action necessary to seek value adjustments and reverse the takeover of stores by . FRL said this in response to a BSE query seeking clarifications on an article published in www.business-standard.com on Amazon’s public notice which accused the firm and Reliance of fraud.

The retailer has also said that its board has taken strong objection to such action by and has also put a notice to RIL to reconsider all other action initiated over the last few days.

Reliance Industries had started taking over Future Group stores on February 25. Future Group had sub-leased the stores from RIL and said in an exchange filing on February 26 that it received termination notices for a large number of outlets due to huge outstandings.

On March 9, Future Group said in two separate stock exchange filings that it received termination notices on March 7 and March 8 for 947 stores, which it had sub-leased from Reliance entities.

“FRL’s board has also notified that assets such as store fixtures, store infrastructure, merchandise, inventory, etc. belonging to FRL and lying inside these stores, are hypothecated as security in favour of FRL's lenders,” the company said in its exchange filing. “The board has called upon Reliance Group to ensure that the possession of the secured assets is not transferred and retained unharmed for the benefit of the lenders.”

The company also said that its board has objected to the act of Reliance Group issuing offer letters to employees of FRL since the transfer of employees was to take place after the scheme and not through any other mechanism. Reliance Group also began the transfer of 30,000 FRL employees to its manpower and staffing company Reliance SMSL.

The retailer requested Reliance Group to reconsider the issuance of the termination notices, offer letter to employees and other actions initiated by the Mukesh Ambani-led company in the recent past, the exchange filing said.

FRL also clarified that there have been several media reports and public notices issued by Amazon misreporting that FRL has handed over its retail assets to Reliance Group in breach of orders of Tribunal and Supreme Court of India.

“Such reporting is inaccurate and factually erroneous. FRL has not handed over the stores to Reliance Group,” FRL said. Adding that its board had two meetings and notified Reliance Group that such a drastic and unilateral action of the Reliance Group to takeover the stores has not only come as a surprise to FRL but also complicated the positive scenario, which had started building up after Competition Commission of India’s order in December 2021, in favour of the scheme and Future Group.

FRL explained in the filing that its operations have been significantly impacted due to lockdowns announced to curb the spread of Covid-19. The Kishore Biyani-led company has seen massive erosion in its sales and complete erosion of its net worth due to mounting losses.

The second and third wave of the pandemic has worsened the financial condition of the company and its strained cash flow led to build up of unpaid dues to vendors and lessors. FRL had announced a scheme of arrangement (scheme to sell Future Group’s retail, logistics, and warehousing businesses to Reliance Retail for Rs 24,713 crore) with Reliance Group which not only ensured continuity of business but also a significant repayment of dues to lenders as well as protected interest of all other stakeholders, FRL explained in its filing.

Post the announcement of the scheme with Reliance Group the retailer was unable to raise any additional capital and thus continued to remain in default on various commitments.

FRL also informed exchanges that many lessors issued termination notices to the company and filed suits for recovery and eviction from properties post which Reliance Group reached out to these lessors and signed fresh lease deed in respect of such properties and sub-leased on a lease & license basis on FRL.

The impact of the second wave of the pandemic from April-August in 2021 and third wave from December 2021 to February led to further default in payment of lease payment commitments.

It also informed the exchange that Reliance Group has unilaterally terminated the leases and taken over control of hundreds of Future Retail’s stores which it already informed exchanges on February 26 and March9.

“Such termination of leases and takeover of stores by Reliance Group has come as a surprise to FRL and its board since throughout the entire period, the Future Group and Reliance Group have been collaborating to ensure full continuity of businesses.”

Adding that FRL had welcomed the extension of the long stop date of the Scheme to September 30 by Reliance Group and given intimation of the same as well to exchanges.