Future Supply Chain Solutions' net loss narrows to Rs 42.60 cr in June qtr

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd on Tuesday reported narrowing of its net loss to Rs 42.60 crore for the first quarter ended June 2021.
The Future group's supply chain and logistics company had posted a net loss of Rs 55.40 crore for the April-June quarter of the last financial year 2020-21.
Its revenue from operations in April-June 2021 jumped 35.59 per cent to Rs 128.99 crore as against Rs 95.13 crore in the year-ago period, Future Supply Chain said in a regulatory filing.
Future Supply Chain's total expenses stood at Rs 178.61 crore, a rise of 11.08 per cent as against Rs 160.78 crore a year ago.
Shares of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 72.05 apiece on the BSE, up 7.70 per cent from the previous close.
