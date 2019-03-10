Fyle helps employees file business and travel expenses with minimal effort

3CX, a global PBX company, had a manual expense management process, which was challenging at best.

The company's finance team needed a better solution to minimise delays and errors in reimbursing their employees. The company then zeroed in on the Bengaluru-based expense management platform Fyle to do the job for it. "Fyle has helped the finance department simplify and optimise employee expense management by reducing turnaround times and errors, and also mitigate fraud by ensuring all expenses were compliant with corporate policy," says Zina, bookkeeper & office ...