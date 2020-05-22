GAIL India issues tender to buy and sell LNG cargoes from US: Report

(India) has issued a tender offering two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for loading in the United States and is seeking a cargo for delivery into India, two industry sources said on Friday.

It offered two cargoes to load from the Cove Point plant in the US on a free-on-board (FOB) basis loading in late June and July, they said.

It is also seeking a cargo for delivery into India in May or August, 2021 on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, they added.