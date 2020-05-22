GAIL India issues tender to buy and sell LNG cargoes from US: Report

-
ALSO READ
GAIL to invest Rs 1.05 trn to create infrastructure for gas-based economy
GAIL chief Manoj Jain appointed CMD of Mahanagar Gas as well
India's gas demand at inflexion point, to rise by 66% in 5 years: Report
GAIL reports 25% drop in Q3 net profit due to slump in marketing margins
Oil ministry seeks nod to split GAIL; pipeline business may be sold later
-
Gail (India) has issued a tender offering two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for loading in the United States and is seeking a cargo for delivery into India, two industry sources said on Friday.
It offered two cargoes to load from the Cove Point plant in the US on a free-on-board (FOB) basis loading in late June and July, they said.
It is also seeking a cargo for delivery into India in May or August, 2021 on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, they added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU