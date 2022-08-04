JUST IN
GAIL Q1 net profit jumps 51% to Rs 2,157 cr on bumper marketing margins

Turnover more than doubled to Rs 38,033.30 crore in April-June quarter, from Rs 17,702.43 crore a year back, the filing showed

GAIL | Markets | Q1 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

GAIL (India) Ltd, the nation's largest gas utility, on Thursday reported a 51 per cent jump in its June quarter net profit on the back of bumper margins from gas marketing.

GAIL posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,250.95 crore, or Rs 7.34 per share, in April-June compared to Rs 2,157.15 crore, or Rs 4.81 a share, net profit in the same period a year back, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Sequentially, the profit was lower than Rs 3,473.77 crore net earnings in the January-March quarter.

The rise in year-on-year profit was on the back of bumper earnings from natural gas marketing.

The firm reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 2,317.91 crore from natural gas marketing in the first quarter of the current fiscal, as compared to Rs 449.84 crore pre-tax profit a year back and Rs 1,976.23 crore in the preceding quarter.

The margin on gas marketing made up for a 12.5 per cent decline in earnings from the gas transportation business and a 74 per cent drop in petrochemicals earnings.

Turnover more than doubled to Rs 38,033.30 crore in April-June quarter, from Rs 17,702.43 crore a year back, the filing showed.

GAIL said the earnings per share have been adjusted on account of a buyback of 1.28 per cent shares by the company.

Last month, the board of directors of the company had recommended the issue of one bonus share for two existing equity shares.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 04 2022. 14:29 IST

