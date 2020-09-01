Gains ahead for Jio, Bharti as telco market heads towards a duopoly

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) and Reliance Industries (Jio) would be the key gainers of the Supreme Court judgement on the adjusted gross revenues (AGR) case. Brokerages believe that a short prepayment period of 10 years as compared to the longer time frames that the street was working with will limit its ability to invest in expanding its network and cede market share to its larger better funded peers.

The stock reaction too seems to suggest that the sector could become a duopoly; Airtel was the biggest gainer rising 6.4 per cent while Reliance Industries was up half a per cent. Bharti Infratel ...