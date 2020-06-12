Gambhir leaves Godrej Consumer Products with serious challenges to tackle

As he prepares to step down as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) this month, Vivek Gambhir (pictured) can look back with satisfaction at his strategic vision to expand into new geographies in tune with the group’s ambition to make the company an Indian multinational.

But he must be wishing the net impact of his move had been more fruitful. Hurdles arising due to macro-led events and execution have restricted GCPL's growth in recent years, as both domestic as well as international businesses have lagged in terms ...