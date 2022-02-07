Gaming start-up Atirath raises undisclosed amount in seed fund from Kalaari

-

Atirat, a game development company, has raised an undisclosed amount of seed funding from Kalaari Capital for strengthening products, expand its team and prepare for the metaverse, a virtual-reality space where users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users.
Mobile gaming is a $2.2 billion market in India, poised to reach $7 billion by 2025 growing at an astounding CAGR of 40%. An average Indian consumes over 8.5 hours of gaming content per week.
“While RMG and Casual Games have continued to do well, we are excited by the immense potential of the upcoming models in Gaming (sic). Mythological games like God Of War and Assassin’s Creed have worked out very well across the world, selling over 200 million copies and we think the Indian Mythology (sic) is still an untapped opportunity since the rich history of India offers a high possibility of a hit global IP being built out of here,” said Vamshi Reddy, partner at Kalaari Capital.
Atirath develops games in casual and strategy genre. It was founded in mid last year by Shiva Bayyapunedi & Ramachandra Raju who worked together at Apalya Technologies. Their vision is to create game metaverse with geographic, economic, and social experience in strategy genre connecting players, content creators and game publishers.
“We are at an exciting stage in gaming world where new business models are evolving from game as a service to game as a platform model. As the model evolves, we see a lot of innovation happening in a centralized and decentralized metaverse world. We are building game metaverse in strategy genre with Indian mythology theme with unique game play features,” said Shiva Bayyapunedi, co-founder at Atirath,.
Atirath Gaming Technologies has a team size of 15 members based out of Hyderabad developing casual/strategy genre based gaming metaverse platform.
