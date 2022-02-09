GE Power India reports Rs 34.12-crore loss for December quarter

-
ALSO READ
TS EAMCET result 2021 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Steps to check result
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India elects to bat, field an unchanged playing 11
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
Tokyo Paralympics 2021: India's full schedule, match timings, live telecast
IND vs ENG 4th Test playing 11: Umesh, Shardul replace Ishant, Shami
-
GE Power India reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 34.12 crore in the December 2021 quarter.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 35.09 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, according to a BSE filing.
Its total income during October-December 2021 dipped to Rs 798.29 crore, compared with Rs 1,143.13 crore in the year-ago period.
"This was the strongest quarter for core services in the past couple of years. We have booked orders worth Rs 961 million (Rs 96.1 crore), including a significant mill's spare parts order for the year from NTPC Rihand.
"We have seen a 65 per cent growth in Q3 compared to the previous quarter in core services and this was the highest quarterly intake in the FY," Prashant Jain, managing director of GE Power India, said.
However, the finalisation of key orders in upgrades got postponed due to the deferment of the customer's outage schedule, he added.
The company won an order for the supply of Wet FGD in association with Apollo International for MB Power 2x600 megawatt (MW) contributing towards a cleaner future for the nation, Jain said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU