GMR Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 515.34 cr for Dec quarter

GMR Infrastructure Limited on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 515.34 crore for the quarter ended December 2021.
The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,120.51 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
The consolidated income from operations in the latest quarter under review rose to Rs 1,437.84 crore compared to Rs 963 crore in the same period a year ago.
The company's total expenses climbed to Rs 1,387.10 crore in the latest December quarter as against Rs 1,370.37 crore in the year-ago period.
