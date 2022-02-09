Aurobindo Pharma net profit dips 22% to Rs 604 cr in December quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aurobindo Pharma calls off agreement to pick stake in Cronus; stock up 6%
Strong product pipeline, valuations keep street positive on Aurobindo
Aurobindo Pharma Q1 consolidated net profit declines 2% to Rs 770 crore
N Govindarajan steps down as Aurobindo Pharma managing director
Aurobindo Pharma hits 52-week low, slips 25% in one month
-
Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit declined by 22.3 per cent to Rs 604.29 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, hit by high input and freight costs.
The Hyderabad-based drug maker had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 777.3 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.
Revenue from operations declined by 1 per cent to Rs 6,002.2 crore as against Rs 6,064.8 crore in the same period of last financial year, Aurobindo Pharma said in a statement.
"The quarter's performance was impacted by high input and freight costs that weighed on profitability. However, our business was resilient in delivering steady revenues, led by API business benefiting from improved demand for our key products," Aurobindo Pharma Vice-Chairman and Managing Director K Nithyananda Reddy noted.
The company made progress in optimising its working capital during the quarter that has strengthened the balance sheet further, he added.
"We remain committed to resolve the regulatory issues affecting some of our facilities and are continuing to make steady progress in our complex generic product development plans. As a company, we are focused on executing on our key growth drivers to drive sustained improvement in profitability and enhance stakeholder value," Reddy stated.
The company said its board has approved a third interim dividend of 150 per cent, Rs 1.50 per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year 2021-22.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU