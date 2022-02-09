Cement maker ACC Q4 consolidated net profit down 40.5% to Rs 280.85 cr

JUST IN
Cement maker ACC Ltd on Wednesday reported a 40.55 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 280.85 crore for the fourth quarter ended on December 31, 2021.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The company, which follows the January-December financial year cycle, had posted a profit of Rs 472.44 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

ACC is a subsidiary of Swiss building material major Holcim group.

Its total revenue from operations during the quarter under review was at Rs 4,225.76 crore, up 1.95 per cent compared to Rs 4,144.72 crore in the corresponding period of the last year.

Shares of ACC Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 2,310.05 on the BSE, up 0.23 per cent from the previous close.

First Published: Wed, February 09 2022. 20:02 IST

