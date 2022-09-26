JUST IN
Business Standard

Gencos procure 5.8% of total order value from Coal India's import tenders

CoalMin confident that domestic supply will meet festive season's power demand

Topics
power generators | Coal India | Coal imports

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Power generating companies (gencos) have picked 5.8 per cent of the total order value of the import tender placed by national miner Coal India Ltd (CIL) during the past two months. CIL executives said, out of the total 12 million tonnes (MT) worth of tenders placed by the company, it has a supply request for 700,000 tonnes by a handful of gencos for blending with domestic coal.

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 18:02 IST

