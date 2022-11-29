JUST IN
Amazon.com Inc kicks off five-part bond sale in second deal of 2022
Business Standard

Genesys appoints Paypal's Deepa Madhavan as Country Head for India

Cloud customer experience and contact centre solutions provider Genesys on Tuesday announced the appointment of Deepa Madhavan as the India-Country Head.

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Representative Image

Deepa Madhavan, in her new role would continue the development of Genesys cloud technologies and engagement of teams across all functions in Genesys India, a company statement said.

She would manage, support and grow the company's research and development centre in Chennai, the second largest such facility for Genesys globally.

The Chennai centre hosts employees working in product management, professional services, customer care, engineering, finance and sales and other support functions.

"Deepa joins us at a time when we are pushing forward with our focus on cloud innovation, maximising customer value and driving business growth. Deepa is a people-centric leader with the ability to successfully grow and build high performing teams from the ground up," Genesys managing director and vice-president ASEAN and South Asia, Stephen Hamill said.

"We are excited to have Deepa on board as we continue to make strategic strides in experience orchestration and pioneering the experience as a service market," Hamill said.

Prior taking up the new role, Deepa Madhavan was serving PayPal, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 20:39 IST

