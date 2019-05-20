Genpact's India engineers to power world's first electric car racing event

Business process management (BPM) major Genpact is helping the Envision Virgin Racing Team for the Formula E Championship — the world’s first fully electric car racing event.

The current fifth season differs from the very popular Formula One racing in the critical way that the participants do not race based on laps but in a 45-minute and 30-minute format with the only constant being the energy of the car battery. The drivers have to make real-time decisions on how to utilise the available power to be able to not just win, but also ensure that it lasts through the prescribed ...