Gillette India posts 13.9% decline in profit to Rs 70.50 cr for Dec quarter

Shaving products maker Ltd on Wednesday reported a 13.9 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 70.50 crore for the quarter ended in December 2021.

The company, which follows July-June financial year, had reported a profit Rs 81.90 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations was up 8.26 per cent to Rs 563.44 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 520.42 crore of October-December quarter, said in a BSE filing.

Profit After Tax was down "due to higher commodity costs and base effect of the lower advertising and promotion investments" in the same quarter year ago due to the pandemic, the company said.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing said its board in its meeting held on Wednesday has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 33 per Equity Share (Face Value of Rs. 10/- each) for the Financial Year 2021-22.

Shares of Gillette India Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 5,286.55 on BSE, up 0.38 per cent from the previous close.

