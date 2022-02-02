Dabur Q3 net profit rises 2% to Rs 504 cr, net sales up 8% at Rs 2,942 cr

-
ALSO READ
Dabur India's profit after tax jumps 28.4%, beats pre-Covid levels
Despite strong growth, Dabur stock may hit the valuation roadblock
FMCG market in India expands 37% in April-June quarter: Nielsen
Urban FMCG sales down 6.3%, rural sales increase 17.9% in November
Silver lining for FMCG companies as sector posts robust 37% growth in Q1
-
Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India on Wednesday reported a 2.19 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 504.35 crore for the third quarter ended on December 2021.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 493.50 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Dabur India said in a BSE filing.
Its revenue from operations rose by 7.8 per cent to Rs 2,941.75 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,728.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Dabur's total expenses were at Rs 2,388.53 crore, up 7.65 per cent in Q3/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 2,218.68 crore of the last year.
Shares of Dabur India Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 557.40 on BSE, up 2.01 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU