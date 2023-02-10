JUST IN
Reddit hacked after sophisticated, highly-targeted phishing attack
Glenmark Pharma December quarter PAT rises by 21.3% to Rs 290.8 crore

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Friday reported a 21.3 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 290.8 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Profit

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Friday reported a 21.3 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 290.8 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated consolidated profit after tax of Rs 239.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Glenmark Pharma said in a statement.

Consolidated revenue was at Rs 3,463.9 crore, as against Rs 3,173.4 crore, up 9.2 per cent, it added.

"We had yet another quarter with a strong performance led by robust growth across all our markets despite the challenging macroeconomic conditions," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chairman & Managing Director Glenn Saldanha said.

The company's India business continued to record a healthy increase in secondary sales, while the US business recovered well as the year progressed and the rest of world and EU businesses also reflected formidable growth during the quarter, he added.

Sales from the India formulation business in the third quarter were at Rs 1,074.5 crore as against Rs 1,006.9 crore in the previous corresponding quarter, recording growth of 6.7 per cent.

North America registered revenues of Rs 837.3 crore in Q3, up 10.6 per cent from Rs 756.7 crore in the third quarter last fiscal.

Glenmark said its European operations revenues for the third quarter were at Rs 493.2 crore as compared to Rs 380.7 crore in the year ago period, a growth of 29.5 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 23:41 IST

