JUST IN
Glenmark Pharma gets US health regulator nod for generic medication
NPCI CEO pitches UPI autopay after Musk demands fee for blue ticks
IFC invests Rs 300 cr in agro-chemical firm Crystal Crop Protection
Rohan Murty wants to use data to make white-collar workers more efficient
After Thums Up and Sprite, Maaza is Coca Cola India's next $1 billion bet
Tejas Networks to invest Rs 750 cr under design-led PLI scheme for telecom
Reliance Retail rolls out athleisure brand Xlerate on AJIO Business
Tata Group plans to add up to 45,000 workers at iPhone parts plant
Infosys to take shareholders' nod for Rs 9,300-crore share buyback
CCI puts AGI Greenpac's acquisition of HNG on hold, seeks more details
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Switch Mobility aims to be in EV markets around the globe: CEO
Business Standard

Glenmark Pharma gets US health regulator nod for generic medication

According to IQVIA sales data for 12-month period ended September 2022, Buphenyl had annual sales of around USD 8.7 million

Topics
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | USFDA | Pharma Companies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Sodium Phenylbutyrate tablets, used in treating urea cycle disorders, in America.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the product which is a generic version of Horizon Therapeutics' Buphenyl, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

According to IQVIA sales data for 12-month period ended September 2022, Buphenyl had annual sales of around USD 8.7 million.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 177 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 46 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) pending approval with the USFDA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 13:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.