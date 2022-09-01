GMDC to study economic viability of rare earth elements processing unit

-
ALSO READ
Adoption of tech, economic viability key to successful projects: Gadkari
Back in black, GMDC plans lignite expansion, entry into rare earths
Marico acquires 54% stake in breakfast & snacks brand True Elements
State-owned GMDC to expand lignite production as demand increases
GMDC to increase lignite production by additional 1.5 MT this year
-
State-run GMDC on Thursday said it is contemplating to conduct a study to determine the economic viability of setting up a rare earth elements processing unit in Gujarat.
Rare-earth elements (REE) also known as rare-earth metals are crucial to developing green energy technologies like permanent magnets for electric vehicles and wind turbines and LEDs.
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) "is looking at conducting a scoping study to determine the economic viability of the project and outline at least one opportunity to develop the processing plant for the deposit at Ambadongar, Chotaudepur district in Gujarat state in India," the PSU said in a statement.
The company also plans to carry out a pre-economic assessment for the Ambadongar deposit involving, among other things, formulating a process flow design and all relevant testing for beneficiation and rare earth elements oxide production.
"We at GMDC will ensure the establishment of a complete value chain for REE elements, estimating the investments required for ventures with possible returns over time in the state," the company's Managing Director Roopwant Singh said.
Rare earth elements are used extensively in advanced technology products and also have commercial, industrial and military applications.
China has a monopoly in the segment, meeting 95 per cent of the global demand.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 19:03 IST