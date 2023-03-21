ADP merger gives wings to GMR Airports Infrastructure stock to fly

The GMR Group and its joint venture (JV) partner -- the French Groupe Aeroports de Paris (ADP) -- will merge their unlisted company, (GAL) into the listed Infrastructure (GIL), alongside an infusion of €331 million (Rs 2,900 crore) via the foreign currency convertible bond (FCCB) route by ADP. While the merger is subject to regulatory clearance and shareholder approval, it could take place in the early part of the 2024 calendar year.