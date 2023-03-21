JUST IN
ADP merger gives wings to GMR Airports Infrastructure stock to fly
Mondelez India to pump in Rs 4,000 crore over the next three years
ADP merger gives wings to GMR Airports Infrastructure stock to fly

Current fair value of Rs 48-Rs 50 indicates room for upside

Devangshu Datta 

The GMR Group and its joint venture (JV) partner -- the French Groupe Aeroports de Paris (ADP) -- will merge their unlisted company, GMR Airports (GAL) into the listed GMR Airports Infrastructure (GIL), alongside an infusion of €331 million (Rs 2,900 crore) via the foreign currency convertible bond (FCCB) route by ADP. While the merger is subject to regulatory clearance and shareholder approval, it could take place in the early part of the 2024 calendar year.

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 20:42 IST

