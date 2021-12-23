GMR Infrastructure gets NCLT nod for demerger of non-airport business

-
ALSO READ
GMR Infra's Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 318 cr; expenses rise to Rs 2,331 cr
GMR wins bid for development, operations of Kualanamu airport in Indonesia
AERA allows GMR Hyderabad to increase user development fee from Apr 1, 2022
GMR Infrastructure Q2 consolidated net loss at Rs 169.21 crore
Airlines' group protests GMR proposal to hike fee at Hyderabad airport
-
GMR Infrastructure on Thursday said it has received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal for the restructuring plan involving the demerger of the non-airport business.
GMR Infrastructure had unveiled the rejig plan on August 27 last year, to simplify the corporate holding structure and to attract sector-specific global investors.
"The Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, has sanctioned the composite scheme of arrangement amongst GMR Power Infra Limited (GPIL), GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL) and GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited (GPUIL) and their respective shareholders under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013," it said in a statement.
The sanction was pronounced by the tribunal on December 22, 2021.
On August 27 last year, the board of GMR Infrastructure together with other group companies -- GPIL and GPUIL -- had decided on a composite scheme of arrangement including the demerger of the non-airport business of GMR Infrastructure.
"Separate listing of both the airport and non-airport businesses will also help in simplifying the corporate holding structure. The vertical split demerger will go a long way in facilitating deeper understanding of the airport business independently as compared to other business verticals within the group," GMR Infrastructure had said.
Currently, the GMR Group operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, and Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. It also operates the Cebu airport in the Philippines.
Its energy business has a diversified portfolio of around 4,995 MW generation capacity.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU