GMR Infra's Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 318 cr; expenses rise to Rs 2,331 cr

-
ALSO READ
CBSE Class 12 results out: Check marks at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in
ISC, ICSE Result 2021 declared on cisce.org: How to check marks
Maharashtra SSC result 2021 out on mahresult.nic.in; result site crashes
Bihar 10th result out on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Puja Kumari tops
JEE Main Result 2021: February result likely to be announced today
-
GMR Infrastructure Limited on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 318 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
The company had clocked a net loss of Rs 834 crore in the corresponding period of 2020-21, it said in a filing to the BSE.
Total income during the June 2021 quarter stood at Rs 1,897 crore, compared with Rs 1,224 crore in the year-ago period.
The firm's total expenses rose to Rs 2,331.28 crore as against Rs 2,197.16 crore a year ago.
Revenue from the airports segment stood at Rs 898 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, compared to Rs 494.38 crore earlier, while the power vertical garnered Rs 446 crore against Rs 300.59 crore in Q1 FY20.
GMR Infrastructure Limited said the operations of the group, its joint ventures and associates were impacted by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the management believes that such impacts are short term in nature and it does not anticipate any long term impact on business prospects considering the recovery was seen in past as well as during the later part of the June quarter.
The group, based on its assessment of the business/ economic conditions and liquidity position for the next one year, expects to recover the carrying value of assets. Accordingly, no material adjustments are considered necessary in the consolidated financial results, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU