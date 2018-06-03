GoAir may appoint former easyJet exec Cor Vrieswijk as CEO

Cor Vrieswijk, an aviation consultant and former senior executive of European low cost carrier easyJet, is tipped to join GoAir as its chief executive officer.

GoAir is yet to make a formal announcement but aviation sources said Vrieswijk is expected to join the airline in the coming week. The airline's last CEO Wolfgang Prock-Schauer joined rival IndiGo as its chief operating officer in January.

The airline did not respond to an email query on the topic.

Vrieswijk's LinkedIn profile describes him as a "seasoned global executive and consultant with more than 16 years of experience driving ventures."

Vrieswijk worked in various positions in KLM before taking over as chief operating officer in Transavia and easyJet. His last role was that of an advisor at the group.

GoAir has a fleet of 35 planes including 16 Airbus The challenges before the new CEO would be to manage as costs as operating environment has become tough following fuel price hike. Launching international routes will be another task.

Last month, Manish Raniga, a senior executive from Jet Airways, joined GoAir as chief commercial officer. In February, it appointed Jyri Strandman, a former executive of US-based Spirit Airlines, as its chief operating officer. The airline is yet to appoint a chief financial officer following the resignation of Krishnan Balakrishnan.