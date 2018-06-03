JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

April finished steel exports down 25% to 558,000 tonnes, imports up 19%
Business Standard

GoAir may appoint former easyJet exec Cor Vrieswijk as CEO

Airline's previous CEO Wolfgang Prock-Schauer joined rival IndiGo as the chief operating officer in Jan

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

A GoAir aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Bengaluru International Airport in Bangalore
A GoAir aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Bengaluru International Airport in Bangalore

Cor Vrieswijk, an aviation consultant and former senior executive of European low cost carrier easyJet, is tipped to join GoAir as its chief executive officer.

GoAir is yet to make a formal announcement but aviation sources said Vrieswijk is expected to join the airline in the coming week. The airline's last CEO Wolfgang Prock-Schauer joined rival IndiGo as its chief operating officer in January.

The airline did not respond to an email query on the topic.

Vrieswijk's LinkedIn profile describes him as a "seasoned global executive and consultant with more than 16 years of experience driving ventures."

Vrieswijk worked in various positions in KLM before taking over as chief operating officer in Transavia and easyJet. His last role was that of an advisor at the Thomas Cook group.

GoAir has a fleet of 35 planes including 16 Airbus A320Neo. The challenges before the new CEO would be to manage as costs as operating environment has become tough following fuel price hike. Launching international routes will be another task.

Last month, Manish Raniga, a senior executive from Jet Airways, joined GoAir as chief commercial officer. In February, it appointed Jyri Strandman, a former executive of US-based Spirit Airlines, as its chief operating officer. The airline is yet to appoint a chief financial officer following the resignation of Krishnan Balakrishnan.

First Published: Sun, June 03 2018. 18:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements