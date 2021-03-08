Godrej Properties' shareholders approve raising up to Rs 3,750 cr

-
Realty firm Godrej Properties on Monday said the company's shareholders have approved the company's proposal to raise up to Rs 3,750 crore through issue of securities.
In a regulatory filing, the Mumbai-based developer informed that a special resolution in this regard was approved by shareholders with requisite majority.
Godrej Properties had sought shareholders' approval through postal ballot.
The special resolution was to approve raising of funds in one or more tranches, by issuance of securities for an amount not exceeding Rs 3,750 crore.
The shareholders also approved enhancement of investment limit of the company up to Rs 7,500 crore.
