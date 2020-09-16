JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Sterling and Wilson Solar June quarter net falls 62% to Rs 17.22 cr
Business Standard

Gold refiner Rajesh Exports June quarter net falls 50% to Rs 152.13 crore

Rajesh Exports has reported 49.61% fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 152.13 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020

Topics
Rajesh Exports  | Q1 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rajesh Exports
Rajesh Exports

Gold refiner Rajesh Exports has reported 49.61 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 152.13 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The company had posted net profit of Rs 301.94 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Its total income from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 46,054.55 crore, up 13.37 per cent, against Rs 40,622.52 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses during the quarter were at Rs 45,886.96 crore, up 13.84 per cent, against Rs 40,306.60 crore reported in the corresponding period a year ago.

Shares of Rajesh Exports were trading 0.01 per cent lower at Rs 459.90 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 11:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU