Goldman Sachs buys 1.4 mn shares worth over Rs 176 cr in IndusInd Bank

-
ALSO READ
IndusInd Bank hits over 3-year low; tumbles 11% in six sessions
IndusInd Bank slips 8% in two days on higher slippages in December quarter
Financial shares rally on stimulus package hope; IndusInd Bank soars 40%
Ghost of IL&FS continues to haunt IndusInd Bank; stock takes a hit
IndusInd Bank falls 3% after Moody's downgrades bank's outlook to negative
-
Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte on Wednesday picked up shares worth over Rs 176 crore in IndusInd Bank, through an open market transaction.
According to the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte-ODI bought 1.4 million shares of the private lender, at an average price of Rs 430.3 apiece.
ALSO READ: Covid-19: Energy agency says 2020 worst year in history for oil demand
This took the total deal value to Rs 1,76,42,30,000.
On the NSE, shares of IndusInd bank on Wednesday rallied 3.8 per cent to close at Rs 426.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU