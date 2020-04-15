Goldman Sachs buys 1.4 mn shares worth over Rs 176 cr in IndusInd Bank

Singapore Pte on Wednesday picked up shares worth over Rs 176 crore in IndusInd Bank, through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data on the (NSE), (Singapore) Pte-ODI bought 1.4 million shares of the private lender, at an average price of Rs 430.3 apiece.

This took the total deal value to Rs 1,76,42,30,000.

On the NSE, shares of on Wednesday rallied 3.8 per cent to close at Rs 426.