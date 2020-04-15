JUST IN
Goldman Sachs buys 1.4 mn shares worth over Rs 176 cr in IndusInd Bank

According to the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte-ODI bought 1.4 million shares of the private lender, at an average price of Rs 430.3 apiece

BS Web Team & PTI 

Goldman Sachs
A view of the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York (Photo: Reuters)

Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte on Wednesday picked up shares worth over Rs 176 crore in IndusInd Bank, through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte-ODI bought 1.4 million shares of the private lender, at an average price of Rs 430.3 apiece.

This took the total deal value to Rs 1,76,42,30,000.

On the NSE, shares of IndusInd bank on Wednesday rallied 3.8 per cent to close at Rs 426.
First Published: Wed, April 15 2020. 23:05 IST

