Good Glamm Group strengthens video content strategy to reach more users

Good Media Co, the company is doubling down on video content to further accelerate Good Glamm Group’s content-to-commerce strategy. This strategic move results from analysing content consumption patterns of users who have now moved towards short video formats. The demand for video-based content has gone up. Good Media Co will also focus on the same direction to significantly increase its reach and viewership. Good Media Co. consists of platforms like POPxo, ScoopWhoop, MissMalini and BabyChakra.

“Our core strength lies in understanding user behaviour and preferences - and that is clearly trending to video content,” said Priyanka Gill, Co-founder, The Good Glamm Group said. “At the Good Media Co we are investing in video output to increase the reach and relevance of our platforms and brands.”

Good Media Co. will be investing $5 million in growing its video assets and platforms to increase reach by 150 per cent and scale revenue across the Good Glamm Group brands by 50 per cent.

Over the past year, time spent on short video content has increased rapidly, which has also reflected on YouTube and Instagram focusing on YouTube shorts and Instagram Reels respectively. At present, Good Media Co produces 150 videos and generates 200 million video views per month and is looking at increasing the output to producing 300 videos per month with the aim to generate 500 million views per month across the group. The strategic move to increase video content output will increase reach of Good Media Co by 150 per cent.

The content mix of Good Media Co. platforms will still include articles and social media graphics with a significant emphasis on the video format. Along with producing video content for its digital media platforms and sponsored videos for external brands, the Good Media Co. also runs the entire video production for the Good Glamm Group brands including video and still assets. This internal capability acts as a force multiplier for all G3 brands helping them scale and grow.