Google, Amazon finally bury the hatchet; YouTube returns to Fire TV

About a year and a half after their spat, will be available on Amazon's Fire TV devices while Amazon Prime Video will be available on Google's Chromecast and Android TV devices from Tuesday.

In 2018, was removed from Fire TV devices by Google, after Amazon had stopped sales of Chromecast devices on its website. In April 2019, both Amazon and Google had decided to bury the hatchet and announced their plan to make the services available on their platforms.

The agreement ends an almost 4-year long conflict between and Amazon, when Amazon stopped selling Google’s Chromecast streaming adapter on its web store.

"The official YouTube app for Amazon Fire TV is launching today in India on Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K, both of which include the Alexa Voice Remote. Also beginning today, the Prime Video app is available for streaming to Chromecast, Chromecast built-in devices, and Android TV devices," a statement Tuesday said.

The official YouTube app will also work with Alexa. With expanded Alexa voice controls, users can search, launch, and control their content by saying "Alexa, open YouTube" to get started. Users can also ask Alexa to play videos, pause, resume, fast-forward and rewind, or skip to the next video.