Google completes $5.4 bn acquisition of cyber security firm Mandiant

-
ALSO READ
Adani Group picks Google Cloud to boost digital transformation
Kerala HC directs trial to be expedited in 2021 murder of RSS worker
Big YouTube miss yanks down Alphabet earnings and revenue
Alphabet split ends era of jumbo prices for megacaps: Report
Prannoy wins decisive match as India beat Denmark to reach Thomas Cup final
-
Google has completed the $5.4 billion acquisition of cyber-security firm Mandiant, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian announced.
Mandiant will join Google Cloud to help organisations improve their threat, incident and exposure management.
"We will retain the Mandiant brand and continue Mandiant's mission to make every organisation secure from cyber threats and confident in their readiness," Kurian said in a statement.
Mandiant is known for unearthing the SolarWinds hack that shook the world.
Several big companies, including tech giants like Intel, Cisco, VMware and Nvidia, suffered part of the SolarWinds hack allegedly orchestrated by Russia-backed cybercriminals.
The Russian hackers installed malware in the Orion software sold by the IT management company SolarWinds, and accessed sensitive data belonging to several US government agencies, at least one hospital and a university.
Kurian said that combining Google Cloud's existing security portfolio with Mandiant's leading cyber threat intelligence "will allow us to deliver a security operations suite to help enterprises globally stay protected at every stage of the security lifecycle".
"With the scale of Google's data processing, novel analytics approaches with AI and machine learning, and a focus on eliminating entire classes of threats, Google Cloud and Mandiant will help organisations reinvent security to meet the requirements of our rapidly changing world," he emphasised.
By adding Mandiant's attack surface management capabilities to Google Cloud's portfolio, organisations will be able to continually monitor assets for exposures, enabling intelligence and red teams to move security programmes from reactive to proactive to understand what's vulnerable, misconfigured and exposed.
"The combination of Google Cloud and Mandiant and their commitment to multicloud will further support increased collaboration, driving innovation across the cybersecurity industry and augmenting threat research capabilities. We look forward to working with them on this mission," said Paolo Dal Cin, Global Lead, Accenture Security.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 13 2022. 11:28 IST