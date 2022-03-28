Adani Group picks Google Cloud to boost digital transformation

-
ALSO READ
IBM's new cybersecurity hub to train APAC companies thwart cyberattacks
IBM to help modernise supply chain for Marks & Spencer India
Few Indian firms are using just one cloud environment today: IBM Cloud CTO
IBM to help India build tech systems at scale: CEO Arvind Krishna
IBM announces acquisition of US-based Neudesic; adds to India presence
-
The Adani Group on Monday announced a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud, as the company aims to move more than 250 business-critical applications to Cloud.
The strategic collaboration will tap each organisation's expertise across best-in-class infrastructure, technology, and industry solutions to modernise the Adani Group's IT operations at scale.
"The inevitability and pace of cloud adoption mandates that every business redefine its business model. This provides new challenges and new opportunities that will not only be transformational but will also require new forms of industry collaboration, said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.
The first phase of the partnership is well underway, with the Adani Group making swift progress migrating its extensive IT footprint from its existing on-premises data centre and colocation facilities to Google Cloud.
Moving over 250 business-critical applications, such as its SAP HANA core, and peripheral systems to Google Cloud's infrastructure will centralise workflows, streamline operations, and enable business users to tap powerful new data capabilities for fast and accurate decision making.
"Adani's SAP migration is one of the fastest we've seen at scale and is already delivering significant value across its business. Our continued collaboration will spearhead new digital platforms that will have a transformative impact," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.
The Adani Group is the largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified businesses in India.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU