Google India appoints ex-Niti Ayog joint secretary as head of public policy

Internet major Google has appointed former joint secretary at Niti Aayog Archana Gulati as head of public policy in India.
A Google spokesperson confirmed the appointment. Messages sent to Gulati elicited no immediate reply.
Gulati was looking after digital communications policy matters at the government think tank and took voluntary retirement in April last year.
She was an officer on special duty in the telecom secretary office from May 2017 to August 2019.
Gulati also headed the combinations division at Competition Commission of India and advised the commission on competition issues arising from mergers and acquisitions.
Gulati was joint administrator in the finance division at telecom ministry's Universal Services Obligation Fund of India between May 2007 to February 2012 where she looked after financial aspects of design and implementation of USOF schemes as well as subsidy disbursement.
